I believe that the Aug. 10 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Liberty?”) is an example of heroic local journalism. Liberty is a word that has been rendered meaningless. Of course, white supremacy and insurrection eviscerate the meaning of several words. Why? Because now that many in the Republican Party seemingly embrace fascism, we must calibrate what concepts like freedom and patriotism mean.

Fascism before World War II had a certain cultural and intellectual appeal as a bulwark against Soviet-style communism. Republicans cannot bring back those arguments against Marxism and progressivism, because I do not believe the GOP debates ideas; I believe it only debases ideas.

Actually, I believe the more heinous contribution to contemporary life is the GOP’s notion of freedom. If you do not treat people with dignity, there is no consequential freedom. In fact, dignity is the basis of freedom.

Ignorant conspiracies have also made it more difficult to engage in debate. Notice, I’m not saying all conservatives are stupid. George Will is no dunce. But I’m saying I believe the ideation among Republicans is so low it could not graduate from 12th grade.

Regarding the virtue of patriotism, I think Jan. 6 disabused that kind of evangelizing. How much better are Democrats? Democrats seemingly accept the fact that a market economy is cruel and racist — that by imposing regulations, some exploitation can be assuaged.

Republicans seemingly have no compunctions about being cruel; I believe they never question decisions that hurt people. They seemingly consider cruelty a virtue, because it increases profits — exactly what capitalism intends to do.

Markets are unfair and exploitative. Freedom is measurable by a factor of dignity, not cruelty.

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster