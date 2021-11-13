In its latest effort to seemingly become an autocratic body, the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania General Assembly, led by House Speaker Bryan Cutler, seeks the enactment of a state constitutional amendment that would essentially enable the Legislature to nullify regulations and executive orders imposed by the governor.

It’s a clear effort to target actions such as those taken by Gov. Tom Wolf in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. Since any attempted passage of a law would surely be vetoed by this governor, the recent modus operandi of the GOP will be used: circumvent the legislative process and take the issue to the voters via statewide referendum.

I have a proposal for a constitutional amendment that the speaker would not likely endorse. It would preclude any party from attempting to throw out the votes of millions of Pennsylvanians when its leaders do not like the result of a legitimate election.

Oren Spiegler

Peters Township

Washington County