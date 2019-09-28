Hear you, the people. A time will come when insincerity speaks of fake news, but cannot tell the truth. When tribal rites glow in the dark, in order to suppress the light of day. It will be then that an outsider born within will call your country to a higher vision. Thus spake the prophet.
Jesus spoke of a “brood of vipers” and of sepulchers of rotting flesh. Might it be that the moribund Republican Party, with its partisan code of silence and universal denial, is today’s equivalent? That the “dark state” against which it warned us is really its own mirror reflection? Have pharisaical evangelicals become its moral enablers?
If old wineskins cannot hold new wine, is it possible that new vitality will come only from a spiritual reformation? Born within, yet from outside the wall of privilege, the renewal will be of the heart, not of stone? The wall is of the mind more than of the physical, a device of exclusion, a formidable symbol of intransigence. A new spirit is required to dismantle its political power.
A new generation of humane affirmation is rising. It shall not be perfect or above question. But its message will be unitive, not divisive. It rightly could be called a new Declaration of Independence. Walls separate; common humanity carries us forward. Sometimes it takes a clear voice from outside to reveal what is going on inside us.
Relevance for today lies beyond the conventionality of yesterday.
Eugene Clemens
Elizabethtown