I am very grateful for the Feb. 9 LNP | LancasterOnline article about our new Lancaster County commissioner, John Trescot (“Getting started”).

Trescot’s desire to use his skills to solve problems and help the county to work better is refreshing and hopeful. His willingness to answer the challenge to serve in this public office, in spite of it being difficult, and then to turn around and challenge the rest of us to also serve in the county as we are able, shows the desire he has to simply make county government work better.

I know he’s not a politician, but I for one would vote for someone like Trescot for any office. Thank you so much for serving!

Troy Landis

Millersville