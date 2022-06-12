I would like to offer some ideas on ways to mitigate mass shootings by spawns of Satan.

1. The shooter’s name should never be published or broadcast.

2. When a criminal uses a gun in the commission of a crime and is convicted, he or she should get 25 years in prison, with no parole.

3. When a criminal injures someone with a gun and is convicted, he or she should get life in prison, with no parole.

4. When a criminal shoots and kills someone and is convicted, he or she should be subjected to capital punishment, as soon as possible.

5. Any teacher or school administrator who wishes to carry a concealed gun on school property should, after proper government-approved training, be allowed to have a gun ready to protect their students and defend themselves.

6. All school signs stating “Gun-Free Zone” should be taken down. Replacement signs should read “We will defend our students. We are armed.”

Maybe, just maybe, some wacko seeking 15 minutes of fame in his or her sick mind will think twice before pulling that trigger. The same old whining, crying and blame-shifting of responsibility from the criminal to inanimate objects haven’t worked very well. The only things we have to lose by not trying a different approach are more lives.

Stacey M. Fink, M.D.

Lebanon