I tend to race through an election year as a panting, partisan person. Unwilling to challenge my assumptions — with more emotion than study over the issues and in unthinking allegiance to one candidate over the other — I perform the inevitable once in the voting booth.

After the election, I am either exhilarated or spent and defeated.

This time, I aim to do it differently. I will consider how my views have been shaped. What experiences have influenced me? I will update, modify, jettison or continue to embrace my views as is fitting and defend them without using shibboleths.

I will remind myself: It’s politics, after all. I will explore what a politician has said in unscripted moments — how what she has done and been able to do (or not) fits her words, and in what ways she is or is not aligned with my values, including my faith values.

I will tap into nonpartisan sources for information, as those are more significant than pundits’ rhetoric. I will try to maintain a tentative, learning stance, walking lightly over the earth while holding fast to a salvific sense of humor.

On election night, after my vote has been cast, no matter which way it goes, I will celebrate, knowing I have done the best in educating myself. I will celebrate the freedoms I have and no longer take for granted. Then I will turn off the light and get a sound night’s sleep.

Polly Ann Brown

Manheim Township