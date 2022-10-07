Thank you for the opportunity to respond to the Sept. 30 letter “9/11 coverage was appropriate.” My response reflects my experiences as both a World Trade Center emergency responder and retired military member.

Like the letter writer, I also am tired of many things. I’m tired of individuals who take full advantage of all of the rights and benefits of being an American, yet always take a pass when it comes time to volunteer in their community or defend those rights and benefits.

I’m tired of hearing about many of my peers who suffer from myriad health disorders as a result of responding to the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

I’m tired of going to my oncologist every six months due to World Trade Center health issues and wondering when the hammer will come down.

I’m tired of remembering that there are over 1,100 World Trade Center families who still have not had the opportunity to bury their loved ones.

We are both a military and emergency responder family, with children currently serving, and we willingly accept the personal and family sacrifices that come with it. But we are also tired of individuals and politicians who say all the “right things,” but then throw away the sacrifices that Gold Star, Blue Star and public safety families have made.

I will never tire of reminding my fellow citizens who attacked us, why they attacked us, who gave their lives that day and who continues to suffer each and every day.

Gregory Noll

Senior Master Sgt., U.S. Air Force (retired)

Manor Township