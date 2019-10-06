Bulletproof backpacks for schoolchildren. Active shooter drills are now conducted in schools. A loud backfire causing a panic and stampede in a large city.
You think these things are happening in a Third World country. No, they’re happening right here in the United States, land of the free and the brave.
People are becoming fearful to shop or attend any outdoor gathering for fear someone with an automatic rifle starts shooting, and our do-nothing Congress isn’t brave enough to tackle the gun crisis in this country.
I never thought I’d live to see this happening in our country.
Pat Cover
East Hempfield Township