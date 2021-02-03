I sincerely hope Lancaster County voters remember U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s betrayal when he voted to invalidate American democracy (including his own electoral victory) by siding with an angry mob of authoritarian insurrectionists.

Let us all remember his cowardice in bowing to lawlessness. Let’s remember his lies and his treachery. And let’s vote him out in disgrace.

And for those of you who are concerned about Smucker, don’t worry. Even if we kick him out of Congress, he will still have his primary job as former President Donald Trump’s supporter.

Dennis Reider

West Lampeter Township