Remember those few extra bucks you got with President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cut — the one that allowed millionaires to buy another summer house? I hope you saved them — you’re going to need them at Walmart when prices go up because of Trump’s tariffs on Chinese-made imports.
Remember North Korea’s Kim Jong Un? He’s still got nuclear weapons and is testing new missiles. But don’t worry, because nuclear weapons don’t kill people. People kill people.
Do your kids feel any safer in school now? How about you, at Walmart, while you’re paying those higher prices?
Keep supporting Trump and maybe someday you’ll get that fully automatic rifle you always wanted on your way to Iran.
And maybe I missed it, but did National Rifle Association supporter and Republican Congressman Lloyd Smucker give the standard “thoughts and prayers” statement yet for our latest mass shootings? I’m starting to lose track.
Ben Thompson Jr.
Lebanon