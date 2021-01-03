There are people even today with the pandemic who find the time to be kind and thoughtful. An unknown person left a gift bag at our front door recently. Inside were a Christian message and a towel. This was referring to our savior, before he hung on the cross, taking an ordinary towel in his loving hands and drying the feet of his disciples.

A simple message: We can do simple works of kindness, no matter the situation.

Lynn Gilligan

Mount Joy