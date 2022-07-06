Saturday night, what we think was a small tornado came through Wrightsville. There were trees on two houses. My neighbor’s son, Mike Mumma, was driving by and saw this. Being the person he is, he grabbed his saw and started sawing away the tree with the help of his neighbor Doug and others. The owners were not even there. He knew what had to be done to prevent further damage.

In the other house, a woman inside was on oxygen and her roof had buckled in. Mike held up a heavy branch and had someone move her car. Afterward, the branch fell right where the car had been parked, so he saved her car, too.

Nobody asked him to do this. He spent hours of his time saving these people’s houses and property.

Mike was a hero in my eyes Saturday night and deserves a lot of credit.

Sharon Baxter

Wrightsville

York County