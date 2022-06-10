Dear President Joe Biden:

The war in Ukraine is costing ever more in all kinds of ways. Its impact is felt in dramatic ways here and across the globe. World War III may be in the making as the Ukraine war becomes another forever war. Each side is ramping up. Will it go nuclear?

Mr. President, we the people call upon you to end the slaughter before the dogs of war bite harder. As commander in chief, your duty is to make the hard choices that Henry Kissinger recommended. Maybe we all should have listened to him before this war, but that’s no matter now.

And remember that we are not constrained by history. You have it in your power to be a peace broker in Ukraine. Negotiate a treaty at the United Nations, with all the world watching, and a Nobel Peace Prize is yours.

The burden of leadership in a time of peace is heard enough; in a time of war, it’s more burdensome. You knew when to stop the killing in Afghanistan, and I believe that history will record it as a very successful retreat. The military-industrial complex was not happy, as former President Dwight Eisenhower warned.

Have courage to take the heat, do the right thing and end this war before it ends us. To be a man of peace requires great courage. You know the risk. Not to put too much pressure on you, but the survival of humanity may be in the balance. Being that man of peace is key to your success in 2024.

JanStephen Cavanaugh

Columbia