I wish to give a shoutout to the Opinion staff for choosing Dave Granlund’s political cartoon for the March 22 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline that compared the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19 to the Titanic. In a time such as this, when we need unity, strength and a good dose of optimism, the implied message could not be clearer. Such negative, angst-driven, left-inspired “stuff” can only be viewed as self-serving political junk. As a public served by LNP | LancasterOnline, we deserve better. Well done!

Dave Dowd

East Lampeter Township