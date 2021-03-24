I would like to know how I can get my COVID-19 vaccination. I am signed up with Vaccinate Lancaster and Penn State Health. I have called multiple drugstores and other stores, only to get a recording saying they don’t have any more vaccine doses and to call back tomorrow. Why is it so difficult to get this vaccine?

Connecticut might be fully reopening businesses soon because many of the people in that state have already gotten their second shot. I can’t even get my first!

I called my doctor’s office, and it doesn’t have the vaccine. The staff there said to call Penn State Health, which owns the practice; I’m already on that list.

Where can I go to receive this COVID-19 vaccination shot? The governor may soon be opening up the next phase; I fear I’ll never be able to get it. I’m a senior and have medical problems, and I qualify for Phase 1a. I’m at a loss, as are others.

Martha Brown

East Lampeter Township

Editor’s note: Vaccination availability is continuing to increase. Here are some options for those eligible for COVID-19 vaccines: (1) Lancaster County’s website, vaccinatelancaster.org; (2) register online with Penn State Health at lanc.news/pennstateportal or by calling 844-774-8883; (3) to register with UPMC, call 844-876-2822 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week or go to bit.ly/UPMCRegister; (4) the Lancaster County Office of Aging offers vaccination assistance to homebound seniors 65 and older or those who have issues accessing the internet. Call 717-299-7979.