I’m trying to decide if Joe Biden is right for me for president of the United States. Will he ban fracking and alienate Pennsylvania’s energy industry? Or will he not ban fracking?

Will he raise my taxes, or will he keep Donald Trump’s tax plan in place?

Is Biden for the “Green New Deal” or isn’t he? Is Biden a centrist, or will he support the “far left”? Will he pack the Supreme Court with more liberal justices or leave it alone? Is he covering up any health issues?

If Biden was clearer on these issues, it might make it crystal-clear whom to vote for. Still up in the air.

John Seyfert

Manheim Township