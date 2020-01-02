The Dec. 19 LNP has our U.S. representative, Lloyd Smucker, defending President Donald Trump by joining all his Republican colleagues in insisting Trump did not commit any wrongdoing and thus Smucker voted against impeachment (“Smucker joins GOP in defending Trump”).
Smucker’s comment was, “After the vote today ... you can be sure that the American people will have lost their trust in our institution. They will have lost their trust in Congress, and most importantly, they will have lost trust that their vote counts.’’
Could it be possible the Americans lost trust in Congress before the vote?
With concern for trust, let’s start at the top. The question for Smucker is how can you and your colleagues trust the president, who is egotistical, narcissistic, lies constantly, is immoral, shuns former allies while getting cozy with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, shows no compassion, attacks anyone not agreeing with him, makes decisions on a whim, puts his interests ahead of the country, and on and on?
We need answers.
Gladys Landis
Manheim Township