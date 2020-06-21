Here’s my thought about your so-called “concern.” It’s tone-deaf to the reality of 400 years of racism.

As a Black American who is progressive, I view the knee that was on George Floyd’s neck as the knee that was on the neck of slaves beginning in 1619, and on African Americans ever since.

Systematically, Black Americans have been denied rights reserved for our white counterparts in all aspects of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

Conservatives support policies that suppress the vote. Evangelicals believe the narcissistic racist in the White House.

Concern about the flag protests, as expressed by New Orleans Saints’ quarterback Drew Brees, is once again tone-deaf.

Black Americans fought and died defending this nation’s so-called freedom, only to be barred from the liberties and justice system that serve white citizens.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Ask the Native Americans about the flag at Wounded Knee, where women and children wrapped in the flag were killed.

I grew up in Columbia, blessed to have lived in an integrated neighborhood, with integrated schools, a teenage club and birthday parties. Yet even in the hometown I brag about, I was called the N-word.

So those who think everything is OK? I can only say, tone-deaf!

James L. Ellis Jr.

Lancaster