Not very long after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters, Trump reversed course and called them all criminals who should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

For two months, Trump had urged them to come to Washington, D.C, to contest the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden’s victory. When they responded, he fired them up with his incendiary speech, pointed them toward the Capitol and said he would be with them. Now some of them are charged with federal crimes and face long prison sentences.

It is commonly said that Trump threw his followers under a bus. Well, I am a school bus driver and no one should be thrown under a bus as an act of betrayal for any reason — much less by the president. Buses are for transporting people sitting in their seats. The only person under a bus should be a mechanic performing regularly scheduled maintenance.

Furthermore, being under a bus would involve a bus driver and some very serious questions. Former example: Why wasn’t the bus driver paying more attention, or was there mechanical failure at the exact moment when Trump threw his followers under it?

In the future, when LNP | LancasterOnline is writing about Trump’s penchant for double-crossing and backstabbing, could you please use a different vehicle? Alternatives might be an aircraft carrier or a SWAT vehicle. Or worse, say that he selfishly threw his MAGA believers under a manure spreader. Please, no more buses.

J. Patrick Gerlach

Mount Joy