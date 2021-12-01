There is something about taking up an AR-15-style rifle, putting on body armor, going to a Black Lives Matter rally, posing as a medic, killing two protesters, and then asserting the right of self-defense that strikes me as morally disjointed. Such a claim constitutes a logical jumble and a legal morass.

In this case, only the disingenuous can pose as politically neutral. Kyle Rittenhouse likely believed he was serving law and order. But his disregard of legitimacy was closer to insurrection than concern for justice. Sadly, this boyish wannabe became victim to a pervasive reactionary vigilante mentality. Significantly, he has been lauded by those who justify the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Here we see a pattern of defiance, evasion and lawlessness emerging in society. Self-appointed authority, exemption from the law by the claim of self-defense, and the use of unauthorized violence are its markings. The question becomes, “Can a nation so divided long endure?”

The situation has much to do with civil order and the preservation of democracy. For too long, we have neglected the crucial work of stipulating the line where one right does not cancel out the other. Free speech does not automatically include assault weapons.

At the very least, opposing partisan groups with assault weapons should not be legally permitted within the perimeter of a lawful assembly of free speech. Otherwise, it is weapon escalation and civil war all over again.

Democracy requires lines of limit. False patriotism knows none.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown