I would like to meet face to face with a member of the National Rifle Association and get his or her ideas about how to control the gun violence in this country.

I am sure he or she is as concerned as I am with the random shootings that are increasing daily in this country.

Maybe this is what is needed — for those who stand pro and con on gun control to sit down and come to an agreement on how to deal with it.

The first thing on the agenda should be to discuss a ban on “ghost guns.”

Pat Cover

East Hempfield Township