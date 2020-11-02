Pretty insightful editorial Oct. 27 about the loneliness imposed on nursing home patients (“An epidemic of loneliness”).

People are becoming aware of this issue, but the sluggishness of response by a higher authority is driving me nuts. The editorial spells out the problem very well, and plenty of steps have been taken to safeguard our skilled nursing facility patients from contagion from the outside.

But so far there’s been no attempt to classify family members by their probability of exposure. We are all the dreaded “visitors” and all classified “dangerous.” We are all equally suspected of going out and running around maskless at political rallies and in supermarkets and in the general irresponsible community.

Good grief. Today, pollsters can refine their classification of various population groups to ridiculous levels. Why can’t we develop an “exposure index” based on an individual’s personal activity? If I leave this campus 20 times a week, I must be more exposed than if I leave it twice a month, no? If I don’t have a car and almost never go out, am I as exposed as an employee who goes home to his or her family every night?

There are ways to get some objective statistics to rate the real problem. It can be reduced to numbers, and there are people around who do that for a living. We had better get some action on that because after we get COVID-19 under control, we might have to deal with COVID-21, COVID-23, etc. This won’t be the last.

Dick Morris

New Holland