We, the members of the general public, are being subjected to possible health problems due to the way the current system handles restaurant inspections. The present regulations do nothing but give a slap on the wrist to delinquent establishments.
Time and again the same restaurants are cited for health department deficiencies, but nothing seems to get done to correct them. Inspectors return and find the same problems still exist. If we are truly serious about protecting the public, why not post a list of violations on the establishment’s front door so that we may decide if we wish to dine there?
Unless the current regulations are amended, too many restaurants in Lancaster County will continue to make us — especially the elderly and those with compromised immunity issues — vulnerable to possible health issues.
Joseph Giambalvo
East Lampeter Township