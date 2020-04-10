I completely agree with the writer of the April 8 letter “Not enough people taking this seriously.”

Lancaster County started out with a relatively low number of confirmed COVID-19 cases when compared to some neighboring counties. Chester County led our neighboring counties, which due to its proximity to Philadelphia, was understandable.

All of a sudden, Lancaster jumped way ahead of Chester and all other surrounding counties. We should be concerned why this is happening. One tool to help the public mitigate its potential risk would be the publication of confirmed cases by location, perhaps by municipality or by ZIP code. It is hard to imagine how this would violate anyone's confidentiality. Perhaps LNP | LancasterOnline could obtain these records under the open records law that exists.

Once rapid-result tests are abundantly available, the key to eliminating the virus will be to concentrate on hot spots and source tracking. But until we get to that point, it would be helpful to know which areas require extra precautions.

Ray H. Heisey

Manheim Township