I am writing in response to the Oct. 12 letter “Programmed to follow pied piper.”

It certainly does seem that the majority of both parties’ supporters are locked into following their party. However, I, for one, am fed up with cheap criticism that doesn’t offer any possible solutions. The letter states that the “radical leftists” have taken over the media and entertainment industries, etc. This might appear to be true to some, but what are the alternatives?

Without regulation of these industries (which would amount to unacceptable censorship), corporations will do what makes the largest profits for them. Thus, they are responding to market demands to determine what “sells” best.

Therefore, it is not the “radical leftists,” but the people of our country who are deciding the content with their money. This point might not be in agreement with the beliefs expressed in the Oct. 12 letter — or my beliefs, or any others’ — but that just might mean that those views are in the minority!

We have met the enemy, and he is us!

In a similar vein, if regulations are not seen as good, then prices will be set by corporations. So, when supply of gasoline and oil is low and demand worldwide is high, the economic law of supply and demand will drive prices higher — regardless of whether it is here or in Europe, Japan or Haiti, where there have been riots over the prices and short supply.

The government can do nothing to change the law of supply and demand!

William Weiss

Manheim Township