While the planned Willow Valley Mosaic, a 55-and-up apartment complex, will be a boon to the City of Lancaster, it surely will again cater to high-income seniors.

Why, I wonder, are there barely any 55-plus communities that cater to middle-income seniors in Lancaster?

While there are obviously many seniors who reside in Lancaster who can afford the extremely high rents and entrance and monthly fees in senior communities, there are also many of us who cannot, but who would benefit from lower-priced rents or monthly community rates.

Gina McDonough

Manor Township