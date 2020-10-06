Congressman Lloyd Smucker: Would you please publicly comment more specifically on the president’s failure to clearly denounce white supremacy and his comment during the Sept. 29 presidential debate to the hate group, the Proud Boys, to “stand back and stand by”?

You said in a statement that “racially-motivated statements or behavior is totally unacceptable and unbecoming of our great nation,” but that was very vague.

Specifically:

— Do you support the president’s failure to clearly and adamantly denounce white supremacy when requested to do so by the debate moderator?

— Do you agree that the president’s callout to the Proud Boys is an endorsement of their organization and their movement?

— Can you agree that the president’s words, or lack thereof, were extremely harmful and will likely serve to exacerbate the current divide in the United States?

Please share your thoughts with LNP | LancasterOnline readers so that we can get a clearer glimpse into your heart and soul.

Terry Grafenstine

Warwick Township