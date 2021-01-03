Ann Womble represents the Republican Party I admired. Her recent opinion pieces in Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline have been well-written, factual and honest. I only wish we had more Republicans with integrity like her. The party of Lincoln is seemingly becoming the party of insurrection.

This democracy is fragile, folks. And those who do not support our institutions based on fairness, respect for our fellow man and freedom are tearing the country apart.

I hope more Republicans like Womble come forward and do the right thing. The frivolous lawsuits and actions — supported by some of our local Republican leaders — to overturn a free and fair election are disgusting, shameful and frankly terrifying.

Margaret Kay

Warwick Township