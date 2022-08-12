What would it to take to have LNP | LancasterOnline print the voting record each week of our local politicians? We don’t need an epistle; just a straightforward report of who voted for or against each proposal.

Do you not realize that Roe v. Wade being overturned and decisions about abortion being returned to the states means that citizens will be required to understand what they are supporting? Currently, we do not know enough about how our representative are voting.

In closing, let me comment that many of your choices for Opinion columnists have been great until lately, when I believe your concentration on columns by The Washington Post’s Marc Thiessen has been heavy-handed. He was a speechwriter for President George W. Bush. Many columnists from The Washington Post are wonderful, and I believe that several, like Thiessen, are pathetic.

Victoria Swayne

Penn Township