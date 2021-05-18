Lancaster City Council made a remarkable move at its May 11 meeting (“City votes to support fair funding expansion,” May 14).

For what seemed like the umpteenth time, supporters of fair funding for Pennsylvania schools gathered outside Lancaster’s City Hall. They were there to bring attention to a debate in City Council that might end in a call for the state Legislature to fully implement the state’s fair funding formula when distributing basic education funding in 2021-22. And City Council decided to issue that call.

A thoughtful LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Quest for equity,” April 8) outlined the benefits of applying the state’s fair funding formula to all school funding in Pennsylvania. A previous editorial on Feb. 24 (“Need for equity”) pointed out the problems with the “hold harmless” provision applied currently in school funding.

The information imbedded in these editorials is crucial to our children and our community’s future.

Perhaps LNP | Lancaster Online’s news department could assign an investigative reporter to look further into what blocks the Legislature from action on fair funding. Bills get reintroduced year after year. The debate, if it occurs, is in committee.

Lancaster City Council took action. Will others follow? And will LNP | LancasterOnline lead with information?

Barbara S. Achtermann

East Hempfield Township