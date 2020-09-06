I can no longer remain silent and watch the willful destruction of our country. I am a veteran who served in Vietnam. When I was growing up, I was taught the clear difference between right and wrong, and the consequences of bad choices. I ate the fruit of those bad choices.

But when people seemingly cannot safely leave a speech delivered at the White House — the most important residence in this country — and when police are daily being attacked while trying to keep residents like me safe, then something is seriously wrong.

Where are the leaders in these communities, and why are they not as enraged as I am? And where is the church? We should be on our knees praying and seeking God to intervene. Or we will be facing what other communities are — radicals trying to take over homes and businesses that do not belong to them.

Sandra Heyburn

Sadsbury Township