As I watched the first “debate” debacle, I wondered where our leadership has gone. The current professional politicians are almost totally self-serving and don’t really care about the average citizen. Outside of them are the “commercial Christians” — evangelists who think their greed is endorsed by God. A few wealthy businessmen (Bill Gates, for example) will do good things with their money, but refuse to enter the slimy world of politics.

No one that I know would encourage their children or family members to get involved with politics.

The 2016 election was decided by voters who voted against Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton. This election may be decided by those who vote against Trump or Joe Biden. We don’t seem to vote for anyone any more.

We, as citizens, have lost faith in our government at all levels. Politicians too often get wealthy in the job and vote themselves lifetime benefits. Their concern with you and me seems to be minimal.

We must somehow put in term limits and reduce the amount of money needed to run for office. We must reverse the lifetime benefits for politicians until they are actually voted on by the voters — not simply by the politicians themselves.

Above all, we each must take more personal interest in our government because we currently have the government and candidates we deserve.

Brad Tinkham

Elizabethtown