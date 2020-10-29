I spent my whole life teaching students in high school to be honest, tell the truth, not to belittle other people and not to be bully.

When a leader of our country demonstrates behavior that shows young people it’s OK to tell a lie, it’s OK to make fun of other people and it’s OK to be a bully, how will young children turn out as adults?

The most formative years for children to develop their character and personality are from ages 2 to 6. I have a granddaughter who is 5 years old. If her teachers in school work with her to be honest, tell the truth and not be a bully, but she listens to the news and hears the leader of our country call other people names and make fun of them, will she listen to her teachers?

I can’t vote for four more years of the behavior we have seen the last four years.

What our president is accused of having done to women is not OK. If just one woman had accused me of just one thing our current leader has been accused of having done to women, I would have been escorted out the door and lost my job as a teacher.

Doesn’t it mean something to be Christian and treat your neighbor the way you would like to be treated?

Vote, so your grandchildren and my granddaughter will have a leader to look up to and learn how to be good women and good men.

Bob Wyble

Ephrata