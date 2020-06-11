I think we need a national vote on political term limits.

It should start with a one four-year term for president. The incumbent should should not spend his or her term running for office again.

U.S. and state senators should serve one four-year term. Federal and state representatives should serve two two-year terms.

No elected politician should be provided with free health benefits or retirement benefits.

No attorney should be allowed to run for Congress or state Legislature. Why should they make the laws and interpret the laws?

Maurice O. Simmons

Warwick Township