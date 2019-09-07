Thank you to the LNP Editorial Board for the Aug. 28 editorial, “Libraries matter,” detailing the importance of libraries in our community and advocating for increased state funding to support these critical services.
Like the Ephrata Public Library detailed in your piece, Adamstown Area Library uses revenue from passport services to keep the doors open. We are also in the midst of a building campaign to fund a new library due to community demand for our services and needed space to accommodate that demand. Therefore, we are also in need of the community’s financial support.
Contrary to popular belief, e-books and other digital offerings have not decreased the need for libraries. Instead, participation in our services is more robust than ever. We applaud the LNP Editorial Board for the timely piece, and we request that Lancaster County legislators support adequate and reliable funding for the library system. It is a sound investment in quality of life, job growth and education.
Marjorie Hyrb
President
Adamstown Area Library Board of Trustees