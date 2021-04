Well, we made it through the cold winter months. Now, spring has finally arrived — and with spring comes kitten season.

Pet Pantry of Lancaster County is going to be in need of wet and dry kitten food. Donations can be dropped off at our main location at 26 Millersville Road.

All donations are greatly appreciated. Let’s hope that 2021 will be a better year for everyone and that we can all get back to a new sense of normalcy.

Thank you, and God bless us all.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township