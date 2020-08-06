The writer of the July 31 letter, “We need better COVID-19 data,” was absolutely correct. And we need better testing, as I believe the testing being done today is not 100% accurate.

Where are the thousands who were in contact with COVID-19 and survived in the last five months — tested and untested? We need to test immunity. How many are immune to COVID-19 and are not contagious?

In my view, the only way we can eradicate this virus is by herd immunity. We cannot always hide from this enemy. So let’s get out and get it over with. We are ready for herd immunity! The ones who are not ready can stay home. This should be a personal choice.

Elvin Hoover

West Earl Township