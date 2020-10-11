I believe we need a huge reset process that would remove the president, Congress and the judiciary so that we can start over with smart, intelligent, caring people who would work together — imagine that!

We need to eliminate the money coming from companies, political action committees and all other sources of influence. This is the way I believe it was intended in 1776.

Do what is right for the American people at all levels of government. If we don’t do this, we may be headed for self-extinction in the very near future.

William Sheaffer

Mount Joy