Who doesn’t like sunny days? Lancaster had unusually warm days until late November, but they came with a caveat: dangerous particles in the air. Everyone with asthma or any respiratory health conditions was advised not to go outside. My friend’s 7-year-old boy, who suffers from asthma, could not play in the yard. How sad!

The science on air pollution is clear, but politics is still in denial. We need to cut down on fossil fuels to improve air quality and keep everyone in our county safe.

According to an article in The Washington Post, the former Republican chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Neil Chatteree, was fired early November by President Donald Trump and replaced with a Trump ally. Chatteree was reportedly demoted because he pushed for allowing electric grid operators to implement carbon pricing plans.

Twenty-one Fortune 500 companies, 839 local businesses, 123 local governments and 544 prominent individuals — including conservatives — support imposing a price on every ton of carbon. This is one of the crucial measures to cut down dangerous emissions that the incoming administration needs to take.

Therefore, I support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019, House Resolution 763. It is my hope that the most widely endorsed carbon pricing bill, which has 84 Democratic and Republican co-sponsors, will be reintroduced in the new Congress and swiftly passed by the new administration. Clean air is essential for everyone’s well-being in Lancaster.

Monika Moyrer

West Lampeter Township