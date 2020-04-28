Pennsylvania has taken extraordinary steps to keep the populace safe from the new coronavirus. Hopefully these steps will one day be proven to have been necessary. When you are going through an extraordinary event without knowledge of the outcome, it can be very unsettling. And unsettled is where most people are in their thinking and behavior.

My concern is the lack of hard data on the people sickened and/or dying from this virus across Pennsylvania. It would seem to me that a state health agency would have demanded key demographic data from every person who has been tested, hospitalized or killed by this virus. This data would include age, gender, race, ethnicity, residency location, underlying medical conditions, medications being taken and body mass index.

It does not seem that state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine or other state health officials have this data. Or, if they do have the data, they are not releasing all of it to the public.

It also seems that the state’s system to record its data does not communicate well with local health departments or our local coroner’s office. This hard data, in my view, would make it possible for the average citizen to determine whether the actions of the governor and the state are appropriate and necessary.

Tom Larkin

Lancaster Township