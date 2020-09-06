Much ink has been spilled by Republican apologists trying to portray the Democratic Party as socialist, anarchist, communist, etc.

The writer of the Aug. 30 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Democratic Party has not changed” made an effort to set the record straight. Let me add to his comments.

I am a socialist. I do not support the Democratic Party, for many of the reasons the letter writer mentions.

First, Democrats support neoliberalism. This refers to a capitalist economy controlled by monopolistic corporations without “interference” from social-democratic regulations. When in office, Democratic politicians, in my view, do not pursue policies that would help working-class people, but rather cater to oligarchical corporations and the military-industrial complex.

The Democratic and Republican parties equally support U.S. imperialism. While there is no logical need for a bloated $740 billion military budget or endless wars in the Middle East, both parties have perpetuated such things for decades.

Politics is not a dichotomy. Even in the U.S., there are opposition parties that are not beholden to the large donors and imperialist ideology of the Democrats and Republicans. For example, the Green Party supports economic and environmental justice, but the Pennsylvania Democratic Party is trying to force the Green Party’s 2020 candidates off the ballot.

Real, lasting change never comes from above, but only through grassroots organizing. I encourage readers who are frustrated with the system perpetuated by Democrats and Republicans alike to look for an alternative to two-party politics. We need to create solutions that will empower the working class.

Emily Karreman

Brecknock Township