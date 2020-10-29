One of the most important things on the ballot this year is electing our new president. In my view, not since the assassinations of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. or President John F. Kennedy has this country experienced this much hate and turmoil.

We need a leader to show us the way out of our problems — not a showboat. We need someone who cares about the little guy who pays the bills in this country.

We are drowning, and the only thing we can do is elect a gentleman who is for us.

If I could, I’d love to knock on the president’s door and tell him that he’s fired because he doesn’t care about our safety. He doesn’t care about this country. Look deep into your heart of hearts. You know what to do. Don’t be sheep.

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown