It seems that every day we are bombarded with stories of shootings, acts of violence and threats of violence against those who don’t agree with our political views or what we consider to be the truth. It’s difficult to keep up with all of it, and, frankly, I have recently become numb to it all.

However, one recent story shook me out of my funk and raised my anger to a point where I almost didn’t recognize myself. Watching video clips of Kyle Rittenhouse being treated like a hero at the recent AmericaFest conservative conference in Phoenix made my blood boil.

As a parent of adult children, I immediately tried to imagine how I would feel if it was one of my children’s deaths that was being glorified in this way. Watching the person responsible being treated like a hero might be enough to push me over the edge of reasonable thought.

For the first time that I can remember, I was having a difficult time convincing myself that I could keep my composure and not do something irrational in response.

When we care more about our ideology than we do about respect for the lives of others, we have reached the point of no return. What have we become?

Michael Sullivan

Elizabethtown