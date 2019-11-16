The NCAA has announced that it is going to allow student-athletes to “benefit from the use of their name, image or likeness,’’ just as so long as rules crafted to regulate this activity are “consistent with the values of college sports.’’
SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow has asked just what the heck this means. Both college basketball analyst Jay Bilas and U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney have stated that we can’t have just a few athletes driving around campus in nice cars while the majority of athletes are broke.
Clearly, the NCAA is tossing a few crumbs to a small number of athletes when the reality is a whole loaf of bread is what is needed. Think of recent Penn State football players Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley. Both of these men could have made money off of their name or image. Barkley endorses Chunky Soup now as a pro. But I can’t think of another Penn State football player who could have cashed in on this rule. And most college football teams have around 90 players.
These crumbs that the NCAA offers are only a weak response to states like California and Florida, which have enacted laws to pay these players, along with a dozen other states considering such laws.
Historically, the NCAA has only wished to control the lives of these athletes who make millions for their schools. They should share some of these millions. The NCAA needs to stop treating them like the indentured servants of the late 18th century.
Dan Betz
East Cocalico Township