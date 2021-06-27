Has COVID-19 canceled your local fireworks this year? Do you just want to see fireworks and not have to pay money for them? Well, you’re in luck, because there is a free fireworks show almost every night this summer that most people don’t even appreciate. Fireflies!

Fireflies are bugs that produce light without a bill. They are often overlooked and not cared about, but fireflies are super-cool insects.

If your Fourth of July fireworks were canceled, just grab some camp chairs and head outside for the fireworks show that is already taking place.

Ben Koser

Manheim Township

Grade 7