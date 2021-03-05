Regarding the Jan. 26 letter “Natural gas is good solution” (to the climate change problem):

It is true that replacing coal-fired power plants with plants using natural gas has reduced carbon dioxide emissions. But there is more to the story. One must consider the whole impact on the climate, including all the greenhouse gases involved, including natural gas.

Natural gas is mostly methane, which in the first 20 years after being put into the atmosphere, has 84 times the power to alter the climate as carbon dioxide. If enough natural gas escapes as it is taken from the earth and conveyed to a power plant and burned, the total climate change can be greater than for a coal-burning plant.

There is another problem: Each methane molecule has one atom of carbon and four of hydrogen. Thus, when it is burned in a power plant, carbon dioxide and water vapor are the result. Even if everything else is perfect, some carbon is released to the atmosphere and will contribute to climate “weirding.”

William Lochstet

East Hempfield Township