As an aunt with young nieces and nephews, I worry about climate change and the quality of the air we breathe. Like many, I want to see more progress when it comes to climate change — but without a steep price tag in the form of higher heating, gasoline and electricity costs.

Using natural gas is a way that we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and maintain affordable and reliable energy.

By increasing natural gas production, Pennsylvania has cut power sector carbon emissions by nearly 40% between 2007 and 2017.

Methane emission rates for natural gas production also decreased between 2011 through 2019 by nearly 70% in five of the largest production regions in the U.S., even as natural gas production in those regions tripled.

The natural gas and oil industry is committed, in my view, to delivering reliable and affordable energy while making significant progress on climate change with commonsense solutions. Recently, a coalition of 80 gas and oil companies, The Environmental Partnership, announced an initiative to reduce the practice of flaring, share best practices and report data on progress.

Furthermore, industry investments, such as in carbon capture of carbon dioxide emissions from operations, has resulted in emissions reductions.

Tackling the challenge of climate change will take us all working together and supporting practical solutions. I believe the natural gas and oil industry has proven it can deliver reasonably priced and reliable energy, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving the air we all breathe.

Heather Wolf

Warwick Township