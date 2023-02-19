Regarding The Associated Press article “Native Americans renew protests of Chiefs mascot” on Page A6 of the Feb. 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline:

I find the issue of being upset over sports teams using terms associated with Native Americans to be absurd. Neither I nor the vast majority of Americans have any interest in insulting or denigrating Native Americans. As a matter of fact, many of us believe they are probably the most historically exploited and abused group of ethnicities in the Americas, and in general we celebrate Native American culture and achievements.

I would like to point out to Amanda Blackhorse, an activist mentioned in the article, that teams are not named to insult or denigrate any ethnic or other group. They are, in my view, named to recognize character traits that the team hopes to emulate, to honor the heritage of a group, to recognize an early settler group or to honor the work ethic of a group associated with the region.

No one gets insulted by the name of the Boston Celtics, the New York Knickerbockers, the Minnesota Vikings, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Virginia Cavaliers or the Penn Quakers.

It is amazing how some people can seemingly always find something to be insulted about, even when there is nothing nefarious about the perceived insult.

My recommendation to Amanda Blackhorse: Grow a tougher skin and learn to accept the recognition, instead of protesting a nickname that I believe honors your ethnicity.

Tom Daugherty

Penn Township