We experienced a debt ceiling crisis primarily because of the tax cuts passed during the Reagan and Trump administrations.

Considering the situation from a strictly business aspect, the revenue side must be increased while cutting spending. Neither party has the will to raise taxes, particularly on the wealthy and big corporations that pay little or no federal income tax, thanks to special loopholes in the tax code. Thus, we are left with cutting spending.

A business looks first at categories where cuts would make the most impact. In this case, that would be the bloated defense budget, which accounts for a huge portion of national spending. The Wall Street Journal wrote of fears that a default would harm defense contractors, which the military-industrial complex would never allow.

The proposed $842 billion defense budget for the next fiscal year could easily be cut by 25% without threatening the country’s ability to dominate the world militarily.

We have the world’s largest military establishment: more aircraft carriers, nuclear weapons, planes, ships and missiles than any possible adversary. Yet Congress wants to increase defense spending, not reduce it!

So that leaves the programs benefiting our people to suffer the cuts, making life here more problematic than ever.

Friends, for the good of the nation, we must alter completely our national priorities and direction. We must change our diplomatic attitude from belligerency to conciliation and cooperation. That alone would justify the defense budget cuts.

If we don’t, we could end up like the Roman Empire or worse, trying to control all the other countries’ fates.

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township