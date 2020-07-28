In his July 11 op-ed (“National media gets it wrong on Trump's 4th of July speech”), Stuart Wesbury wrote that he “would be happy to hear from friends and readers.” Well, I am not a friend, but I am a reader.

Thank you for including the excerpt from Frederick Douglass’ speech. Those words are why many thinking Americans no longer celebrate Independence Day. Wesbury refers to President Donald Trump’s quote on slavery as an “evil institution.” One doesn’t need to read the “liberal media.” All we need to do is review Trump’s constant tweets to understand that our president is a pathological liar, hires and supports racists, and ignores science — which is deadly to mankind and our environment. I can begin to celebrate Independence Day again when we vote out the most divisive president this country has ever had.

This is Wesbury’s last question: “Can there be an honest interchange in our nation’s press?”

The answer is no. Why? Does the “liberal” press exaggerate the truth on occasion? In my view, yes. Does Fox News? Yes, on many more occasions. How can the media convey to the public any semblance of truth when the subject of their discussion (Trump) constantly lies?

Mike Kaufhold

Millersville